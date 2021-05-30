Hosiery and clothing retailer Snag hails latest achievement

The inclusive firm, which was launched in 2017 by Brie Read to fill a gap in the market for tights that actually fit, has been named Digital & E-commerce Business of the Year at the FSB awards, after being named a finalist at the regional heats in 2020.

The growing brand has to date sold more than three million pairs of tights, with its products sold in more than 90 countries, and it opened a Netherlands distribution centre in December to keep up with increased consumer demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CEO and founder Brie Read says the firm has over the last year 'continued to evolve and innovate - and as a result we’re thriving'. Picture: contributed.

Chief executive Ms Read hailed the award win, adding: “Snag’s mission is – and has always been – to make the fashion industry a truly inclusive place, and so we’re extremely grateful to see this level of recognition for the brand’s efforts.

“Though the past year has not been without its challenges, as a business we have continued to evolve and innovate and as a result we’re thriving... we feel incredibly excited about the next phase of Snag’s journey.”

When the firm recently launched its first apparel collection – featuring sustainably made t-shirts, leggings, swimwear and more, she said: “We want to continue to revolutionise the fashion industry, so that it becomes a significantly more inclusive space for everyone. With the transition into apparel, we believe we are one step closer to this goal.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.