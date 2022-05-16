Homes for Scotland unveils high-profile chief executive at critical time for industry

Jane Wood joins the organisation from telecoms giant BT and takes up the post from the start of June.

At BT, she was group UK nations and regions director and a member of the BT Scotland board, responsible for managing relationships with public bodies, politicians and other key stakeholders on strategic business areas including climate change, skills, SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises), infrastructure and public policy affairs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the 12 years prior to this, Wood was chief executive in Scotland and then UK executive director for the membership organisation Business in the Community.

In a “seamless transition” she succeeds Nicola Barclay as chief executive of Homes for Scotland (HFS). Barclay is stepping down after six years in the role.

Chairman Ken Gillespie said: “Jane’s track record as an established and experienced leader will drive forward our solutions-focused, evidence-based approach to realising our strategic aim of delivering more homes across Scotland.

“With a shortfall in housing completions now approaching 100,000 homes since 2008, we still aren’t building enough to meet the needs of our population and we must prioritise practical solutions to the barriers that are preventing this.”

Wood joins Edinburgh-based HFS at a critical time for the home building sector, which contributes more than £3 billion annually to the Scottish economy. As well as ongoing planning reform and changes to building standards as part of the transition to net zero, builders are having to contend with significant material constraints and labour shortages.

In a 'seamless transition', Jane Wood, pictured, succeeds Nicola Barclay as chief executive of Homes for Scotland (HFS). Picture: Chris Watt

Wood said: “It will be a privilege to lead a highly respected organisation representing such a key sector in Scotland. Not only does the housing sector have a crucial economic role to play, it also brings vital broader benefits to Scotland’s social wellbeing, such as improved health and education outcomes, through the delivery of high quality and sustainable homes for all.