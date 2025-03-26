HNH bolsters Edinburgh team

HNH, the deal advisory specialist, has added to its expanding Edinburgh team following its recent move to a new office.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Parr, 30, joins as an associate director, while Tom Parker, 26, joins as an assistant manager.

Both are hired from Deloitte and will be reunited with ex-Deloitte colleague Roger Mayor who joined HNH as a partner a year ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of the recent move to their larger office on Hanover Street, the new recruits take the Edinburgh team to seven, continuing the growth of the firm both in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Recruits: Tom Parker (l) and Sean Parr.

Neal Allen, partner and head of deal advisory, said: “The fact we are recruiting says something about our ambition to be the number one dealmaker in Scotland. We may bring some more people in at the end of the year, both here in Scotland and across the wider firm.”

Mr Allen added: “We have about 20 live mandates spanning technology company fund raising, debt advisory and company sales, across a diverse size range of clients.