HNH bolsters Edinburgh team

By Paul Kiddie
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 09:28 BST
HNH, the deal advisory specialist, has added to its expanding Edinburgh team following its recent move to a new office.

Sean Parr, 30, joins as an associate director, while Tom Parker, 26, joins as an assistant manager.

Both are hired from Deloitte and will be reunited with ex-Deloitte colleague Roger Mayor who joined HNH as a partner a year ago.

On the back of the recent move to their larger office on Hanover Street, the new recruits take the Edinburgh team to seven, continuing the growth of the firm both in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Recruits: Tom Parker (l) and Sean Parr.placeholder image
Recruits: Tom Parker (l) and Sean Parr.

Neal Allen, partner and head of deal advisory, said: “The fact we are recruiting says something about our ambition to be the number one dealmaker in Scotland. We may bring some more people in at the end of the year, both here in Scotland and across the wider firm.”

Mr Allen added: “We have about 20 live mandates spanning technology company fund raising, debt advisory and company sales, across a diverse size range of clients.

“We have enjoyed a strong period, with some high-profile deals, and despite some challenges in the economy this is an exciting time for the business.”

