Historic Scottish legal firm nets £12 million as Edinburgh team hails new record

“Edinburgh is a powerhouse in Scotland, and one of the most productive cities in the UK economy” – Clare Macpherson, partner

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorntons, the Tayside-headquartered legal firm, has seen its Edinburgh team notch up record annual fee income as it celebrates its 20th anniversary in the capital.

The firm, which reported income approaching £12 million for the Edinburgh operation, opened its doors in the city’s North Castle Street in November 2004 with just three employees. Now based at Haymarket, it has a team of 121 employees and partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by partner Clare Macpherson, the Edinburgh office has delivered a 68 per cent increase in revenues since 2019/2020, driven by a “progressive people development strategy”, lateral hires and a series of tactical mergers and acquisitions. While remaining a full-service firm, its expertise in the capital includes a strong business law focus, servicing a range of sectors including tech and innovation, financial services, education, media and commercial property. It also has a strong presence across family law, personal injury and high net worth conveyancing and succession planning.

Clare Macpherson, partner and head of Thorntons Edinburgh, and Lesley Larg, Thorntons' managing partner.

Macpherson, partner and head of Thorntons Edinburgh, said: “This is a significant milestone underlining two decades of positive growth in Edinburgh, as well as the strategic focus of Thorntons which is thriving in a competitive landscape. Edinburgh is a powerhouse in Scotland, and one of the most productive cities in the UK economy. Our office has evolved alongside the dynamic Edinburgh market, allowing us to tap into new opportunities in tech, real estate and higher education.

“From our base in Edinburgh and the Lothians, we have advised more than 45,000 clients across the UK and overseas. In the coming year we hope to expand our footprint to meet demand for office working, hosting clients and events, and we are committed to providing a dynamic and flexible work environment for our growing team.”

Founded in Dundee in 1857, Thorntons has grown to become a 70-partner top 100 UK full-service provider of legal services, employing more than 500 people across 14 offices including in Glasgow, Inverness and Perth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing partner Lesley Larg said: “Thorntons is on a very positive growth trajectory fuelled by an unwavering dedication to our clients, people and the communities that we support. Our strong financial performance across the firm, including in key locations such as Edinburgh, means we can continue investing in the business, emerging technology and our people, ultimately benefiting the forward-thinking solutions we can provide to clients.

“There is power in the diversity of leadership, and our Edinburgh team is managed by a strong group of experienced lawyers who joined our firm from very different backgrounds. Clare is one of the leading female figures in the industry, bringing more than 30 years’ experience and an innovative outlook that helps us to enhance efficiencies, streamline workflows and deliver a superior service.”