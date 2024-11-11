Historic Scottish golf club's 'future-proofing' plans could see building of 650 homes

“The majority of our members are very supportive of plans as they recognise the potential it offers the club to introduce new facilities and remain an attractive destination” – Frankie Bannachan

Plans have been outlined to create up to 650 new homes to help address the “spiralling demand” for housing in North Lanarkshire.

The proposals for the land at Dullatur Golf Club, near Cumbernauld, also include new community facilities, a park area, sports pitches, play zones and a community garden. The investment will also future-proof the golf club, according to the project’s backers.

About a quarter of the proposed housing (163 homes) would be classed as “affordable”, in recognition of the local housing need. The demand for new community facilities was highlighted by local residents to developer Hallam Land through ongoing engagement exercises.

The masterplan has been created to respond to the needs of the local community.

Gary Smith, executive director at Hallam Land, said: “There is an undeniable need for new private and affordable homes within North Lanarkshire. Alongside Dullatur Golf Club, we have spent a significant amount of time engaging with local people and stakeholders to ensure that our masterplan directly responds to the needs of the community.

“By incorporating dedicated space for community facilities and active travel links, we have a great opportunity to create a truly connected neighbourhood where residents can walk or cycle to nearby amenities. We are now eager to take our vision forward that will improve the livelihoods of many local people and fundamentally aid economic growth.”

The proposals are due to be determined by the local council on November 27.

Two new access points to the development from Constarry Road and proposed improvements to the Craiglinn Roundabout are set to improve the local road network and traffic flow, which is currently an issue within the community. Residents will also be encouraged to cycle and walk more frequently, with dedicated active travel routes.

More than £600,000 in developer contributions will go towards local education services, as agreed with North Lanarkshire Council’s education department.

Frankie Bannachan, vice-captain at Dullatur Golf Club, said: “We are incredibly proud of our heritage and the community we have fostered within the club, which has been helped by recent investment. However, critical to our continued success now and for generations to come is continuing this momentum. The majority of our members are very supportive of plans as they recognise the potential it offers the club to introduce new facilities and remain an attractive destination.”

An independent economic investment assessment has highlighted that the proposed development will facilitate 263 and 309 direct and indirect jobs respectively throughout the construction phase. It would also generate more than £211 million in gross value added (GVA) and contribute an extra £1.1m in council tax revenue to North Lanarkshire Council annually.

Developers said more than 50 local people have already lodged their support for proposals with the council as the imbalance between demand and supply of homes within the community continues.