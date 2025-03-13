Historic law firm expands property team with four strategic hires

Military veteran returns to Drummond Miller as partner to build conveyancing division

A renowned law firm has announced the appointment of four new team members to its residential conveyancing division, strengthening its presence in the competitive Scottish property market.

Military veteran and former rugby player Wilson Browne, who is returning to the firm, and Jean McAlpine, have both joined Drummond Miller as Partners – bringing decades of combined experience in residential property law.

They are joined by Senior Paralegal Elaine Anderson and Associate solicitor Elaine Imlach, further bolstering the firm’s ability to provide expert legal advice and a first-class client experience.

Drummond Miller

These appointments come at a time of considerable expansion for the Edinburgh headquartered-firm with turnover growing from £5 million to £8 million in recent years. This growth has been driven by strategic acquisitions, strong client retention, and a renewed focus on enhancing brand visibility and direct consumer engagement.

Wilson Browne, Partner, said: “Drummond Miller has a long-established reputation in the legal sector, but what excites me most is its ambition for the future. Unlike high-volume firms that prioritise quantity over quality, our strategy is to provide a deeply personal service where clients have direct access to experienced solicitors throughout the process.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial commitments a person can make, and we want to ensure they feel fully supported from start to finish. We are elevating our residential conveyancing offering by delivering a service that is truly client-focused.”

Jean McAlpine, who joins from Coulters, takes on a key role in the firm’s continued development in East Lothian and she added: “We’re at an exciting stage, particularly in Edinburgh and East Lothian. We have a strong brand and a loyal client base, but there is a clear opportunity to expand our market share and modernise our approach to client engagement.

Elaine Imlach, Wilson Browne, Elaine Anderson, and Jean McAlpine from Drummond Miller

“We recognise that many house hunters, particularly first-time buyers, feel overwhelmed by the legal process. We are committed to providing clear, jargon-free advice that helps them navigate the complexities of property transactions with confidence.”

Drummond Miller’s property division has undergone significant expansion with a strategic focus on both organic growth and acquisitions. The firm has successfully integrated practices such as Alex Mitchell and Patterson Holms, as well as a key hire from Somerville & Russell, strengthening its foothold in key locations.

Wilson said: “The market is changing, and we believe that clients value accessibility and expertise over purely transactional services.

“We are offering something different – direct engagement with experienced lawyers who can provide tailored advice, ensuring a smooth and stress-free process.”

The firm is also investing in initiatives aimed at educating and supporting first-time buyers, following feedback that many feel lost or confused by the conveyancing process.

Wilson added: “First-time buyers often don’t realise the complexity of the legal process involved in purchasing a home. Many rely on mortgage brokers for recommendations, but they don’t always receive the personalised service they need.

“We want to change that by making sure buyers are informed, confident, and fully supported at every step.”

Alongside its residential client base, Drummond Miller is also strengthening its relationships with small-scale property developers – another key area of growth.

Jean added: “We have extensive experience working with small developers, helping them structure deals, create title deeds, and navigate legal requirements. This offers real potential for growth, as smaller developers value the kind of hands-on, tailored service we provide.”

The latest hires also mark a shift in strategy, with the firm investing in direct consumer engagement rather than relying on intermediaries such as mortgage brokers. It is now working with respected digital agency Gecko to modernise its online presence and to reach potential clients through social media and targeted digital campaigns.

Jean said: “This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our property division. We have solid foundations, while bringing fresh energy and strategic focus. That means exceptional service for property buyers and sellers who value quality, expertise, and a truly personal approach.”

This client-first approach is underpinned by the firm’s longstanding presence in the Scottish legal landscape. With a history spanning more than 150 years, Drummond Miller has built a reputation for reliability and trust, serving local communities across Edinburgh, East Lothian, and beyond. This will also enable the Firm to further develop its successful Estate Agency and Lettings business.