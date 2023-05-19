Matthew Algie, the Glasgow-based coffee roaster founded more than 150 years ago, has unveiled a “multi-million-pound” investment at its production headquarters as it ramps up its green credentials and adds jobs.

The major investment programme, which has been enabled by support from Scottish Enterprise and will see more than 30 jobs created, will allow the firm to roast more than 2,500 tonnes of coffee each year for its customers. The project will include the introduction of a new green bean handling and blending system, upgraded automation, new conveying systems and state-of-the-art packaging lines. In addition to the operational improvements, the investment will support a sustainability strategy that will see the business become net zero by 2035 with its entire operations, including the supply chain, hitting that target by 2040.

Shipping coffee in bulk containers from coffee producing countries to UK ports will increase capacity by 11 per cent, and onward delivery to the Glasgow site will see a 25 per cent capacity increase ,which will lower costs and carbon emissions, the firm added.

Managing director Paul Chadderton said: “Matthew Algie has been an employer in Glasgow for over 150 years and our history of producing and distributing the best quality beverages is world renowned. This recent round of investment builds additional capacity and will future proof the business to offer even more products to its customers. Equally important, however, is how these improvements will help supercharge our efforts to reach net zero, as by 2035 our operations in the UK and Ireland will be carbon neutral or better, with our entire value supply chain net zero by 2040.”

The investment work will be carried out around ongoing production and will be completed in the autumn.

Rhona Allison, managing director of business growth at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Matthew Algie’s products are enjoyed by consumers across Scotland, the wider UK and Ireland. This innovative project will enhance the company’s productivity and manufacturing capability whilst also reducing its carbon emissions, delivering 38 new jobs and safeguarding many existing roles in the process. Scottish Enterprise is delighted to support Matthew Algie’s growth, investment and ambition to significantly increase their productivity.”