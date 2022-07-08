Historic estate, holiday park and golf course on banks of Loch Tay sold after 100 years of family ownership

Holiday park operator Pure Leisure Group has boosted its Scottish presence after acquiring Mains of Taymouth Country Estate and Golf Course in Kenmore for an undisclosed sum.

Set on the banks of Loch Tay, Mains of Taymouth offers five-star holiday home rental and ownership, including static caravans, holiday lodges and a collection of 19th century cottages. These are complemented by an on-site golf course, bar, restaurant, delicatessen and shop.

The site has been under the ownership of the Menzies family for 100 years.

Robin Menzies said: “We as a family have put our heart and soul into making the estate the best it can be and are very proud of creating thousands of quality customer experiences over the years. Pure Leisure are the ideal custodian of the estate and will bring both experience and fresh ideas to taking the estate forward.”

Mains of Taymouth will become a part of Pure Leisure Group’s Royal Westmoreland brand, a name synonymous with luxury accommodation both in Scotland and Barbados.

John Morphet, owner of Pure Leisure Group, said: “It was simply an opportunity we couldn’t miss. Robin and his predecessors have created an impressive destination. The large and loyal customer base is a testament to the hard work of Robin and the staff at Mains.”

Pure Leisure intends to continue the development work that has already commenced, which includes the addition of further lodges.