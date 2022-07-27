Historic Aberdeenshire hotel makes a £9,000 donation to the River Dee Trust

From left: Peter Walker, Managing Director, Maryculter House; Dr Lorraine Hawkins, River Director and Shane Christie, Ghillies representative.

The hotel, which dates back to the 13th century, had been adding a discretionary £1 charge per person on to customers’ bills, amongst other initiatives to raise money for the charity.

Maryculter House’s commitment to the environment and surrounding Aberdeenshire landscape, has also seen them awarded silver status by The Green Tourism business scheme.

Maryculter House’s donation to the River Dee Trust, formed in 1998, will be split between the OneMillionTrees project, which has been running for two and a half years with over 300,000 trees planted to date, and the education programme run by the trust which aims to increase awareness and enthusiasm around the rivers in Deeside and Aberdeen city.

Peter Walker FHI MI, managing director of Maryculter House said: “This is a cause we care deeply about. We are so lucky to boast breathtaking landscapes that surround the hotel, and we want to do everything within our remit to protect this. Supporting the River Dee Trust with this donation means a lot to us, and we will continue to support the trust for many years to come.”

The River Dee Trust is a community-based charitable company.