Hilton to check into revamped Glasgow site

International hotel operator Hilton has become the latest tenant at 191 West George Street in Glasgow’s city centre.

The hotel chain has taken approximately 42,000 square foot across three floors and is set to relocate its corporate office from Cadogan Square next year.

Commercial property consultant Knight Frank acted for owner NFU Mutual, which has overseen a “comprehensive” refurbishment of the property, including filling its atrium. JLL represented Hilton in the transaction.

A spokesperson for the hotel group said the new premises would provide “a great place to work” for its team members.

This comes as analysis by Knight Frank revealed that demand for office space in Edinburgh remains “robust” in the face of Brexit-related uncertainty.

Supply of capital office space diminished to record lows in the three months to June, with city centre take-up in excess of 110,000 sq ft.

The largest deal of the second quarter was WeWork securing 44,000 sq ft on Edinburgh’s George Street.

Charlotte Swearman, office agency surveyor at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “In spite of the continuing ambiguity surrounding Brexit, it’s been another quarter of robust demand and diminishing supply. In fact, supply is now at record lows and the amount of available Grade A accommodation is just over one year’s average take-up.

"Space is perilously low in the city centre, with little coming on stream in the immediate term. Edinburgh’s current dynamics have tilted the office market in favour of landlords – our projections indicate prime rents will hit £36 per sq ft by the end of the year."