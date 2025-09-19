Hilton Glasgow launches new social event venue and cutting-edge urban sanctuary

The significant investment underlines Hilton Glasgow’s commitment to the city, ensuring it continues to play a key role in Glasgow’s appeal as a global destination for both business and leisure.

At the heart of the development is Serenity, an urban sanctuary that introduces innovative technology with machine led treatments. Located within Hilton Glasgow Health & Fitness, Serenity features three main spaces offering therapies more often associated with health innovation than traditional spa treatments, giving guests a chance to relax, reset and recover in the middle of the city.

Among the therapies available is the Welnamis tranquillity experience situated in the Tranquillity Suite. It combines computer-controlled acoustic and vibrational therapy with a heated waterbed to guide the body into meditative states with programmes like PowerNap, Mindfulness and Stress Relief. The treatment has been shown to support stress and anxiety relief, improve sleep and enhance mental focus.

Guests can also experience the Wellsystem Wave Touch located in the Wave Suite. As a dry-water massage bed, it uses heated water jets beneath a soft surface to deliver a full-body massage. It also uses LED radiance skincare technology to stimulate collagen production, providing a multi-sensory experience without the need to change clothes or get wet.

The final space is a hands-on therapy room which offers guests a selection of bespoke treatments from its in-house massage therapist.

Alongside the Serenity Suite, Hilton Glasgow has introduced Dram & Wee Dram, a chic social event space in partnership with The Dalmore UK distillery. Designed to host a wide range of private, social and business occasions, the venue draws inspiration from Scotland’s whisky heritage and adds a new social dimension to the hotel.

Speaking on the launch of the new spaces, Calum Ross, general manager at Hilton Glasgow said: “Glasgow has always been a city with strong international appeal, and our new spaces reflect the changing ways people want to connect, celebrate and take care of their wellbeing. “

“Dram was born from recognising the need for a stylish, intimate social venue, something completely new for Hilton Glasgow. It gives guests the chance to celebrate any occasion in true VIP style, while enjoying our food and beverage expertise in beautiful surroundings for birthdays, baby showers and more.”

After a well-received launch on Thursday 18 September, Hilton Glasgow is now welcoming guests to experience Serenity, while Dram & Wee Dram is open for private and business gatherings alike.