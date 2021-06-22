Highland hydro power schemes change hands in multi-million-pound deal

Virgin Money said it had supported Scottish Hydro Investment Limited (SHIL) in the acquisition of the two operational hydro schemes from Guinness Asset Management.

The £8 million long-term loan provided by the lender will support the acquisition, and upgrade, of the Glen Buck and Munergie hydro facilities. It is anticipated that the schemes will produce more than 10 gigawatt-hours of electricity per annum, following a period of upgrade works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal is co-sponsored by existing bank client CRF Hydro Power and Turner & Co (Glasgow) which, together, through the newly formed joint venture Foster Turner Hydro, are providing an undisclosed level of equity.

The long-term loan provided by Virgin Money will support the acquisition, and upgrade, of the Glen Buck and Munergie hydro schemes, located in the Scottish Highlands.

The amount of electricity set to be produced will be enough to power more than 2,600 homes and displace some 2,500 tonnes of carbon per annum.

Keith Wilson, head of renewable energy at Virgin Money, the new brand for Clydesdale Bank, said: “While sometimes overlooked, medium-scale hydro schemes have an important role to play in supporting the energy transition, particularly those capable of delivering power at times of peak demand, as is the case here.

“Our track record of supporting the hydro sector is already second to none and we are pleased to have concluded another two high performing schemes.”

Alan Turner of Turner & Co (Glasgow) added: “The Turner Group are fully committed to long-term sustainable investments and are looking forward to further growth in the future in the renewables space with our new partners.”

A message from the Editor: