Here's why we must bring pancreatic cancer out of the shadows​​​​​​​

​Veronica McBain says businesses looking to make a meaningful difference should consider raising funds and awareness

Pancreatic cancer is a silent killer. Its early symptoms – fatigue, back pain, unexplained weight loss – are easily mistaken for everyday ailments or dismissed entirely. Tragically, the warning signs often go unnoticed until it’s too late.

Despite its quiet onset, pancreatic cancer is one of the UK’s deadliest cancers. Only eight per cent of those diagnosed survive beyond five years, and just one per cent reach the ten-year mark. It is now the fifth biggest cancer killer and the tenth most common cancer in the UK. These stark statistics underscore the urgency to shine a light on its subtle symptoms and make early diagnosis the norm – not the exception.

Time is of the essence. The vague nature of pancreatic cancer’s early signs robs patients of the opportunity for timely, effective treatment. Our mission is to make those symptoms impossible to ignore.

​Unexplained back pain shouldn’t be dismissed – it could be a symptom of pancreatic cancer (Picture: stock.adobe.com)

Our commitment is deeply personal. Within our small, dedicated team, several colleagues have lost loved ones to this disease. Their memory drives us and reminds us that behind every statistic is a life and the need to improve outcomes.

But our work doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Fundraising has never been more challenging. The rising cost of living is squeezing household budgets, and corporate giving is under pressure. Government research funding remains disproportionately focused on higher-profile cancers, leaving pancreatic cancer alarmingly underfunded. In this environment, every donation, every partnership, and every hour of support matters more than ever.

That’s why we’ve been building a corporate partnerships programme across Scotland and the wider UK. Businesses increasingly recognise the impact pancreatic cancer has on their teams and families. We offer tailored workplace talks that not only raise awareness, but empower people to act – to speak to their GP when something doesn’t feel right.

This week, Fife-based Muir Group is supporting our work through its annual Deer Park Pro-Am Masters tournament. They chose Pancreatic Cancer Action in honour of a colleague’s mother who lost her life to the disease – a heartfelt tribute that turns remembrance into impact. Their support spreads awareness across boardrooms and clubhouses, showing how corporate social responsibility can be both strategic and deeply personal.

Veronica McBain is Head of Income Generation at Pancreatic Cancer Action

With the funds raised, we could invest directly in practical, frontline education. Our accredited training modules equip GPs and pharmacists to ask the right questions when patients present with vague symptoms. As it becomes harder to access GP appointments, pharmacists are increasingly the first point of contact. We support them to recognise red flag signs – like persistent indigestion or unexplained back pain – and escalate referrals quickly.

Being a small team gives us agility. We can direct seed funding to promising early-stage research before it attracts wider backing. This early investment helps catalyse new screening approaches and patient-led clinical trials – laying the foundations for breakthroughs that could transform survival rates.

At the heart of everything we do is one core belief: awareness saves lives. By bringing pancreatic cancer out of the shadows – raising public understanding, training healthcare professionals, and working alongside forward-thinking businesses – we give people the chance to seek help sooner.

Each conversation, training session, and donation brings us closer to a future where pancreatic cancer is diagnosed earlier, treated more effectively, and survived more often.

If your organisation is looking for a meaningful way to make a difference, we’d love to hear from you. Whether through fundraising, awareness events, or workplace engagement, a corporate partnership with Pancreatic Cancer Action can help save lives – and bring hope to families facing the world’s toughest cancer.