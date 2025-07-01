Here’s to housebuilding​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ with community benefits

Housing developments across the UK can empower and support the communities they serve

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There has been an undeniable shift in the role of housebuilders across the UK.

With the housing crisis, cost of living pressures, and growing skills shortages all converging, the industry is being called to do more than simply deliver bricks and mortar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, housebuilders must consider the fuller picture of how developments can empower and support the communities they serve. Community benefit is no longer a “nice to have” or a project afterthought. When delivered with purpose, it becomes a powerful tool for long-term social change, boosting skills, strengthening local economies, and building places people are proud to call home.

Michael Palethorpe remembers a career highlight from 2017

At Cruden, we see this as a core part of our work. As Production and Community Benefit Manager, I adopt a holistic view of value creation. Putting people on equal footing with place. Whether we’re supporting employability schemes, working with schools to upskill young people, or engaging with local supply chains and grassroots organisations, the aim is always the same: to build thriving, inclusive communities that last.

One of my proudest career moments came in 2017, when I led the delivery of an accessible outdoor classroom for Redburn School in Cumbernauld, my hometown. The school supports children with additional needs, and the project formed part of our Allanfaulds Phase 2 development for Sanctuary. The result was a vibrant, fully equipped outdoor learning space that continues to be used by pupils today. It wasn’t just a build; it was a meaningful, long-lasting contribution to a local cause. And, as one of the first major community projects I led, it demonstrated to me the real power of construction to deliver tangible social value.

The mindset of looking beyond the physical build remains central to how we approach community benefit at Cruden. While high-quality housing delivery is essential, every development also presents an opportunity to contribute more widely to the social fabric of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our partnership with Barnardo’s is one example of how this comes to life. We support their Step2Work programme by delivering employability workshops, covering everything from CV writing to mock interviews and industry insights. We also run practical STEM-focused sessions where young people work with real architectural drawings to measure and price blockwork, offering a glimpse into roles like quantity surveyor and estimator. It’s about making the sector accessible and showing young people what a future in construction can look like.

Cruden works with Barnardos to help young people learn about housebuilding

But employment and education are only one part of the puzzle. Equally important is investing in local assets, supporting grassroots organisations, and listening to local voices. A good example is our £10,000 Community Benefits Fund in North Edinburgh, developed in partnership with the City of Edinburgh Council as part of our 143-home Silverlea development. This fund was shaped through direct engagement with residents and local groups to ensure support reached those already delivering impact, from community building upgrades to outdoor improvements. It’s a model built on trust, local knowledge, and genuine collaboration.

Effective community benefit doesn’t happen overnight. It’s built project by project, through experience, consistency, and soft skills like empathy and adaptability. Each development enhances our understanding and refines our approach, allowing us to deliver deeper, more tailored impact over time.

This is about more than ticking boxes. True community benefit is proactive, practical, and forward-thinking. It addresses immediate needs while investing in future resilience. Naturally, this work isn’t without its challenges, from evolving policies to financial constraints. However, it also brings opportunity. It pushes us to innovate, strengthen partnerships, and reimagine what construction can contribute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the sector increasingly focuses on inclusive, sustainable development, community benefit will only become more central. My advice to others in this space? Be bold, be compassionate, and stay rooted in the communities you serve. Because when we build with people in mind, we don’t just create homes. We create futures.