Here's how to get the most out of store loyalty schemes

Customer cards can cut your weekly shopping bill, but there's always a price to pay, writes Martyn James

At the last count I had 17 supermarket and retailer loyalty scheme cards cluttering up various bags and wallets. I love a good loyalty card… but I forget to bring them with me when I go shopping, so I miss out on the discounts!

Loyalty schemes have traditionally been a good way to make your cash go further when you spend. Sadly, in recent years retailers have drastically reduced the number of points you can earn, or cut the value of those points. This may have left you feeling a little disenchanted at the disloyalty of the retailers.

But just as some shops take away, others give in return. Supermarket loyalty schemes are evolving in a way that means you can still save a packet if you know how to make the most out of them. Here’s my guide.

All about supermarket unit prices

Over the last two years, many of the big supermarkets have introduced a two-tier pricing system for lots of items sold in-store or online. You’ll see two prices listed next to products. One is for loyalty card holders, one is for those who aren’t. There can be some major differences in those prices, with some loyalty deals giving you up to half off.

Of course, an unwary shopper might see the cheap price and assume that it’s for everyone. If you are of a cynical nature, you might wonder about the profits that are being made from unwary shoppers who didn’t check the labels closely. But the fact is, these discounts can be genuinely great. However, get into the habit of scanning your loyalty card before you put the goods though the till reader – and always check the receipt to see that the discounts have been applied.

What are the other advantages of using a loyalty card?

Remember those 17 loyalty cards I mentioned? I’ve ditched them! It might seem obvious but most retailers have now introduced loyalty apps for your phone, which means you can abandon the plastic!

Supermarkets and retailers use our shopping data for all kinds of marketing and sales purposes. However, the trade-off for sharing this information is you will receive tailored offers based on your shopping preferences, so watch your emails and app updates.

There are lots of tie-in deals these days with loyalty schemes and other brands. So you may find you can pick up lots of extra supermarket loyalty points when you buy a sofa, or a train ticket. Watch out for these options when you shop. Your bank or credit card might also have cashback offers in tandem with supermarket schemes, so check what they’re offering on their websites.

Finally, when it comes to rising petrol costs, you may find that your supermarket loyalty card gives you extra points on their forecourts – or even cash deductions for filling your car.

Martyn James is a leading consumer rights campaigner, TV and radio broadcaster and journalist. For more from Martyn, click on this link.

How to get the best deal

The best thing about loyalty cards is you don’t actually need to be loyal! Most of us have a few supermarkets relatively nearby, so sign up to the schemes that work for you and become a “card tart”.

Shop around for the best deals online so you can compare and contrast to find the cheapest deals that week. Many supermarkets are running regular price drop promotions and have a list of reduced items on their website. Rather than doing one “big shop”, why not get used to popping in to different supermarkets each week to see who has the best offers?

There are loads of great comparison tables for loyalty cards online. But ultimately, if you sign up for the retailers that work for you, shop around, you’ll make the most of the best deals available. Bear in mind that shops regularly change the T&Cs for their points systems, offers and discounts, so don’t assume things are the same as this time last year.