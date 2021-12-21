Henderson Park acquires hotel management platform from Glasgow's Amaris Hospitality

The agreement follows Henderson Park’s recent acquisition of a portfolio of 12 high-quality Hilton-branded hotels, managed by Amaris Hospitality, a deal which closed in November.

The Amaris Hospitality name and brand does not form part of the deal and will continue to be owned by LRC Group.

At the same time, a new dedicated hotel and asset management platform called Klarent Hospitality has been launched.

John Brennan and Peter Stack, pictured, have over 70 years’ combined experience in the hospitality sector and led the creation of Amaris Hospitality in 2015.

Klarent will be led by the existing Amaris management team under Peter Stack and John Brennan, the current chief executive and chairman, respectively.

The pair, who have over 70 years’ combined experience in the hospitality sector, led the creation of Amaris Hospitality in 2015, which consolidated nearly 100 hotels in the UK and Ireland.

Nick Weber, founding partner of Henderson Park, said: “The acquisition of the Amaris business allows us to launch at scale our own dedicated hotel operating platform, Klarent Hospitality.

“We have long admired the Amaris Hospitality business model and track record, as well as the quality and expertise of its team.”

Brennan said: “Henderson Park has a long history of successful investment in the hospitality sector and this transaction, with the creation of Klarent Hospitality, provides Nick and his team with a proven platform to further strengthen their existing hospitality market expertise.

“Our deep sectoral knowledge and experience of transforming, rebranding and managing hotels is highly complementary to Henderson Park’s investment and asset management expertise within the sector.”

