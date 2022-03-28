Healthtech firm helping NHS Scotland roll out 'life-changing' remote-monitoring services

Inhealthcare, which delivers digital health and remote patient-monitoring services across the UK, said that under the three-year contract, it will provide technology enabling citizens to record relevant information in their own homes and relay readings to NHS teams for analysis.

It said the service can be used to manage illnesses including hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, heart disease, diabetes, depression, malnutrition, cancer and Covid.

Inhealthcare says the award supports the Scottish Government’s Digital Health and Care Strategy to transform and enhance the health and wellbeing of citizens through the use of digital technology.

The healthtech specialist added that its remote-monitoring service will help citizens to access and take part in a wide range of local health and care services in primary, ambulatory and community settings, with the technology being rolled out across Scotland’s health boards.

Georgia Nelson, senior business-development manager at Inhealthcare, said winning the contract “represents another major validation of technology-enabled care and provides the foundations for many more citizens to benefit from improved health and wellbeing at home and better quality of life”.

The firm’s chief executive Bryn Sage said: “Just as digital technology was at the forefront of our response to the pandemic, it will be central to how we rebuild and remobilise the health and social care system as part of the recovery from Covid… we look forward to delivering life-changing services for the people of Scotland.”

