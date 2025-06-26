Healthcare innovators urged to take advantage of ‘transformative’ Horizon Europe funding calls

A fresh £6bn available through the Horizon Europe programme could be ‘utterly transformative for healthcare innovation and net zero ambitions,’ says a formal NHS Scotland partner.

InnoScot Health believes the recent funding announcement from the European Commission is hugely positive for healthcare and environmental sustainability – and must be fully capitalised on by Scotland’s progressive thinkers amid an easier application process.

This investment, the European Commission says, will “drive cutting-edge science, accelerate the EU's green and digital transitions, and enhance Europe's competitiveness”.

It spotlights a renewed focus on health research and innovation – including key aims such as ‘staying healthy in a rapidly changing society’ and ‘tackling diseases and reducing disease burden’ – in tandem with fostering climate action.

Innovation Commercialisation Manager at InnoScot Health, Fiona Schaefer

The EU’s flagship £80bn research, development, and innovation initiative is running until 2027, but the recent 2025 work programme launch encourages broader participation amid reduced administrative barriers thanks to the introduction of a simplified grant process.

InnoScot Health says that Scottish applicants looking to develop world-class innovative technologies in collaboration with European partners will benefit from shorter topic descriptions and more flexible funding pathways through Horizon Europe’s open-topic calls.

Innovation Commercialisation Manager at InnoScot Health, Fiona Schaefer said: “The adoption of lump-sum grants – now representing 35% of the total budget – eliminates complex financial reporting requirements. Furthermore, applicants are now asked to submit shorter initial proposals and are being asked to prepare full proposals only if shortlisted, saving time and effort.

“There is no doubt that applying can be utterly transformative for Scottish healthcare innovation and sustainability ambitions.

“With health and climate action being central pillars of the programme, it represents a clear opportunity for our green-minded healthcare innovators to step forward, not only to improve patient outcomes but also to reach for NHS Scotland’s 2040 net zero target.

“The programme has a focus on such forward-thinking areas as preventative healthcare, public health equity, and environmental health, so I would urge Scottish pioneers to assess the many options and start considering collaborative consortia now to meet the 16 September deadline.

“In order to reach for the EU’s goal of becoming the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, £2.1bn of the Horizon Europe 2025 work programme is dedicated to climate-related initiatives, while over £800m is allotted specifically to health and cancer research.

“That level of support is not to be missed for anyone in Scottish healthcare developing great ideas – whether cutting-edge technological breakthroughs or simple, but impactful, modifications for better patient outcomes.”

She added: “Scotland offers so much in terms of innovation expertise which can be turned into health benefits for both its own population and the wider world – we need to share it.”

The first calls for proposals are now open on the Commission's Funding and Tenders portal.

Recordings from a recent information day are available on a dedicated European Commission website, helping to inform potential applicants on the topics included in the Cluster 1 'Health' work programme.

