Health Secretary tours site of Scotland’s largest vaccine producer
Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, recently welcomed Neil Gray MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, for a tour of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Livingston.
Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures and commercialises prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet medical needs. Most recently Valneva was awarded Best Biotech of 2025 at the 16th Annual Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards in Washington D.C.
During the visit, Neil met with some of Valneva Scotland’s leadership team and wider employees at its manufacturing centre of excellence in West Lothian. The tour covered various aspects of Valneva’s operational lifecycle from the Quality Control Sample Lab in the Manson building to the cleanroom manufacturing area in the new Almeida facility which boasts some of the highest specification lab space in the UK.
Scottish Government Health and Social Care Secretary Neil Gray said: “I was pleased to see the continued success of Valneva in Scotland and its valuable contribution to improving health and the economy.
“Vaccine development for infectious diseases can help keep people safe at home and abroad; I congratulate Valneva on their pioneering and ongoing research in this field.
“Life sciences is a key sector of our economy, recognised internationally for its distinctive businesses and research institutions. As well as protecting people from infectious diseases, Valneva’s research has potential to support high value jobs.”
Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Neil to our manufacturing facility and showcase the ingenuity of our talented workforce and the sustainable practices we deliver every day. The UK continues to be a global leader in life sciences investment, thanks to its thriving manufacturing sector, and we’re proud to play our part in that success.
“To realise the ambitions of the UK’s Life Sciences Vision, we must continue to build momentum and strengthen domestic biotech manufacturing capacity. At Valneva, we remain committed to working closely with the Office for Life Sciences, the UK Government and devolved administrations to improve public health outcomes and support the UK’s world-class research and development ecosystem.”