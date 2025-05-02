Health Secretary tours site of Scotland’s largest vaccine producer

Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, recently welcomed Neil Gray MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, for a tour of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Livingston.

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland's largest vaccine producer, Valneva Scotland Ltd, recently welcomed Neil Gray MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, for a tour of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Livingston.

Valneva is a specialty vaccine company that develops, manufactures and commercialises prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet medical needs. Most recently Valneva was awarded Best Biotech of 2025 at the 16th Annual Vaccine Industry Excellence Awards in Washington D.C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the visit, Neil met with some of Valneva Scotland’s leadership team and wider employees at its manufacturing centre of excellence in West Lothian. The tour covered various aspects of Valneva’s operational lifecycle from the Quality Control Sample Lab in the Manson building to the cleanroom manufacturing area in the new Almeida facility which boasts some of the highest specification lab space in the UK.

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd, and Scottish Government Health and Social Care Secretary Neil Gray

Scottish Government Health and Social Care Secretary Neil Gray said: “I was pleased to see the continued success of Valneva in Scotland and its valuable contribution to improving health and the economy.

“Vaccine development for infectious diseases can help keep people safe at home and abroad; I congratulate Valneva on their pioneering and ongoing research in this field.

“Life sciences is a key sector of our economy, recognised internationally for its distinctive businesses and research institutions. As well as protecting people from infectious diseases, Valneva’s research has potential to support high value jobs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greig Rooney, Managing Director at Valneva Scotland Ltd added: “It was a pleasure to welcome Neil to our manufacturing facility and showcase the ingenuity of our talented workforce and the sustainable practices we deliver every day. The UK continues to be a global leader in life sciences investment, thanks to its thriving manufacturing sector, and we’re proud to play our part in that success.