Headline sponsor of Insider Scotland Dealmakers Awards named

As the countdown to the Insider Scotland Dealmakers Awards ceremony continues, PIB Insurance Brokers has been announced as the headline sponsor. 

The inaugural awards, in partnership with The Scotsman, are celebrating a year of landmark acquisitions, buyouts and funding deals, and the firms and deals that make them happen. 

The awards dinner is being held on 14 November 2024 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh. It will recognise those who have excelled in their field and give the whole dealmaking community the showpiece event it so richly deserves.

The headline sponsor said: "PIB Insurance Brokers is proud to work with Insider Scotland as part of its commitment to deliver innovative and straightforward insurance solutions to teams across Scotland and Europe. With a wealth of experience in the private equity world, we provide a seamless and co-ordinated approach covering the full range of equity transactions."

Part of the iconic UK Dealmakers series, the Scottish award winners will go forward to compete against their peers from England, Wales and Northern Ireland at the UK Dealmakers Awards in February 2025.

Insider has been celebrating excellence in dealmaking across the UK for 30 years, and is proud to partner with The Scotsman to recognise and reward the Scottish dealmaking community.

You can find out more about the Scotland Dealmakers Awards 2024 here

