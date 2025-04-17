Harper Macleod strengthens family law expertise with two new partners

Law firm Harper Macleod has announced the appointment of two new partners to its family law team. This reinforces the firm’s position as one of the largest family law teams in Scotland.

Jane Blackwood and Linda Walker, both promoted to partner, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to their new positions within the firm. Jane and Linda both have accreditations from the Law Society of Scotland in family law and family mediation.

Jane has practised exclusively in family law since 2010 and is also a tutor on the Family Law Elective on the Diploma in Legal Practice at the University of Strathclyde. Linda has practiced as a solicitor for 18 years and has practised exclusively in family law since 2014. She is one of the few mediators in Scotland qualified to practise child inclusive family mediation where children can directly participate in the mediation process.

With a team of 11 dedicated lawyers, including six partners, the team at Harper Macleod holds a total of 15 Law Society of Scotland accreditations in Family Law, Child Law and Family Mediation. This also represents the joint highest number of family law partners in Scotland.

(L-R) Jane Blackwood and Linda Walker are promoted to the Harper Macleod partnership

With five accredited family mediation partners based in the north of Scotland, Glasgow and Edinburgh, Harper Macleod is well placed to service a growing client demand for alternatives to court proceedings.

The last year has seen significant development and activity from the team, including holding its first “Seen, Heard and Respected?” conference, co-hosted with Scotland’s national children’s charity, Children 1st. This conference was the first of its kind in Scotland, attracting more than 160 delegates and highlighting the diverse experiences of children within the Scottish justice system, examining the challenges and opportunities of the process.

With offices in key locations across Scotland, Harper Macleod has been well positioned to represent clients in 32 of the 39 sheriff courts and handle 18 family (private law) actions in the Court of Session, in the last 12 months. The firm provides services beyond standard family law practices, including creating a family through fertility treatment and/or adoption, handling cases with an international element and managing cases involving high net worth individuals.

Martin Darroch, Chief Executive of Harper Macleod, said: "The appointment of Jane and Linda as partners reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in family law. It’s always satisfying to be able to recognise and reward talent from within the firm and both Jane and Linda are a fantastic addition to our family partner group.