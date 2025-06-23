Harper Macleod posts nearly 20% increase in turnover to £43.5m

Law firm Harper Macleod, recently named Scottish Firm of the Year at the inaugural Chambers UK Awards, has recorded a turnover of £43.5m for the year to March 31, 2025, an increase of nearly 20% compared to the previous 12 months (£36.5m).

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rise in turnover is also a 97% increase since 2015, showing the consistent and sustained growth the firm has seen in the last decade.

Headcount across its five offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Elgin and Lerwick also increased to 466 from 446 in the previous year, a 43% rise since 2014, as the firm saw more demand for its services. In the last two years, it has recruited 38 trainee lawyers making it in one of the largest recruiters of legal graduates in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The increase in turnover and headcount was consistent across all the firm’s specialisms and teams within its network, with increased demand across all service lines providing advice to individuals, businesses, public and third sector clients.

Tell us your news

Highlights for the year include being appointed to the Glasgow City Council legal services framework which complements last year’s similar appointments to the City of Edinburgh Council and Scottish Government legal services frameworks. It is the only law firm in Scotland to be appointed to all six lots on all three of the largest legal services frameworks in the country. It also means Harper Macleod provides legal advice to central government and 28 out of Scotland’s 32 local authorities.

The firm was also reappointed for a further two years to provide legal advice to Forestry and Land Scotland, the executive agency responsible for managing Scotland’s national forests and land. The relationship with FLS stretches back to 2008.

These appointments illustrate the extensive range of legal services provided by Harper Macleod across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a focus purely on Scotland, Harper Macleod is now the largest full service commercial law firm not to be registered to practice in England and Wales and only the ninth firm in Scottish legal industry to break the £40m turnover milestone. It is also the largest solely Scottish law firm to be headquartered in Glasgow.

The firm attributes much of its success and growth to the consistency of leadership. Chairman Professor Lorne Crerar CBE FRSE established Harper Macleod in 1988. Chief Executive Martin Darroch joined in 2002 as Finance Director before being appointed to his current role in 2006.

Much emphasis is placed by Harper Macleod on the leadership of its Partners who are responsible for the setting of horizons of opportunity for its growing complement of lawyers and other legal advisers.

It is the preferred advisor to 40% of Scotland’s law firms (more than 1900 lawyers), through its innovative HM Connect referral network which provides additional legal advice and resources in areas of expertise with which they require support in their own delivery of legal services. It also has an established network of international law firm relationships providing Scots law advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Darroch, Harper Macleod Chief Executive, said: “The last year has been one of growth, investment and achievement, and the results speak for themselves. The upward trend we’ve been on for the last 35 years, and we’re still relatively young in a very mature market, shows we’re committed to fulfilling our promise to be the standout legal advisor in Scotland.

“The Scottish legal market has evolved significantly in the last decade and won’t stand still. We’re continuing to invest in areas such as new technology and expertise to ensure we meet the changing requirements of our clients and our people.

“We’re established as an employer of choice for those looking to have long and fulfilling legal careers, or important areas such as professional development, and information technology and security. We are extremely proud to be a place of opportunity for all.”

In February, Harper Macleod was named Scottish Firm of the Year at the prestigious inaugural Chambers UK Awards. The award is based on rigorous client and peer group research. In making the award, Harper Macleod’s performance was described as: “Clients praise its clear and practical advice and its ability to explain complicated legal concepts in simple terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This accolade goes alongside being named ESG Firm of the Year at the 2024 Legal 500 Awards and being the only Scottish headquartered firm to be recognised in the 2025 Legal 500 Green Guide, both for the second year running.

Professor Lorne Crerar CBE FRSE, Chairman and Founding Partner, said: “We’re entering a new phase, underpinned by a strong financial foundation, and confidence in our abilities to deliver.

“We are bigger than we have ever been, providing acknowledged outstanding legal advice via multiple service lines across Scotland. We are optimistic for the future, drawing on the milestones we’ve reached in a relatively short space of time to adapt to economic conditions and client needs as they evolve.

“This year has been particularly satisfying, not just for the financial performance, but evidenced by colleagues achieving their own personal goals as part of a collective aim to be the best we can be in supporting clients across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As we start the next chapter of our journey, it is with great pride we can evidence the significant impact Harper Macleod has made in delivering legal services since our very small beginnings in 1988. Being innovative, imaginative and different, while continually focussing upon evolving client needs will continue to underpin our ambitious strategy to be the employer of choice and the outstanding legal services supplier across Scotland.