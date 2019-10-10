Gulfstream Services International expands Aberdeen presence

Offshore equipment provider Gulfstream Services International (GSI) has underlined its continued expansion in the North Sea, and beyond, with a move into new Aberdeen headquarters.

The firm, which plans to increase its headcount from 15 to 18 by the end of the year, has expanded into an 8,000 square foot workshop where it will manufacture and then deliver its equipment throughout the Eastern Hemisphere.

Gulfstream Services UK director Caroline Grant. Picture: Rory Raitt

GSI said it had invested £3m into its stock of rental equipment available from the Aberdeen base, including shearing and grappling technology. It will continue to develop its decommissioning product-line for its clients globally.

Caroline Grant, Gulfstream Services UK director, said: “Our move to new premises is an exciting chapter for the team in Aberdeen.

“The opportunities for our decommissioning services, especially in deep water and harsh environments, continue to grow."

The new Aberdeen base is supported by the wider global GSI network.