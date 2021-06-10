Guinness taps into 12,000 more outlets with biggest innovation since can widget

‘Keg so small, it comes in a can' will enable Guinness to be poured in more bars and restaurants.

The Diageo-owned stout brand said the pioneering dispense technology was the biggest innovation for the firm since the development of the can widget in 1988.

It is seen as a solution to pour Guinness in places such as restaurants, where previously it would be impossible to serve on tap due to the lack of keg system, beer lines and cooling system complexities.

Guinness MicroDraught will be trialled in the UK from this month, in venues in Ireland from July and fully launched in Korea in July. Further trials in the US, China, Hong Kong, Germany and Russia will follow.

Grainne Wafer, global brand director, said “Guinness is enjoyed the world over and globally renowned for pushing boundaries in technology. Guinness MicroDraught is the next step in this journey and today’s launch means that Guinness will be available in over 12,000 more outlets for millions more consumers to enjoy.”

