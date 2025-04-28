Growth accelerates for Scotland HR firm
From partnership income and consulting to recruitment services the St Paul's Square business has demonstrated substantial progress, reinforcing its position as a leading national provider of HR solutions.
In addition to this growth, training and mediation services have also seen significant improvement, reflecting Clover’s commitment to delivering comprehensive support to its clients in a range of sectors, from accountancy and charity to construction and hospitality.
With the company now consistently trading above £1 million, and maintaining highly positive net margins, Clover continues to set a strong financial trajectory for future expansion.
The company’s development is also evident in its workforce, which now exceeds more than 50 employees. Furthermore, with expanded office locations in Birmingham, Liverpool and Newcastle to accommodate growing operations, Clover is well-positioned to enhance its services while maintaining the excellence and client-first class approach it is known for.
CEO Michael Doolin said: "We are incredibly proud of the growth we, as a team, have achieved, this financial year.
“This milestone is a testament to our dedication, the trust our clients place in us, and our relentless pursuit of delivering industry-leading HR solutions. We look forward to continuing our journey, strengthening partnerships, and driving even greater innovation in the sector.
“We remain committed to setting the standards in human resources, ensuring businesses have the best support to thrive in ever-changing markets.”