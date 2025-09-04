Growing law firm launches commercial property arm

Demand for clear, responsive commercial property expertise has prompted the rapid expansion of a boutique legal firm in Glasgow - less than six months after its launch.

Matheson Lawson has added experienced solicitor Donna Carson as Director to spearhead its new commercial property department, a move that founders say came earlier than anticipated due to client need and active requests.

The firm, established earlier this year by Maureen Matheson and Victoria Lawson, was launched with a focus on private client services and residential conveyancing. The expansion into commercial property represents the first significant step into complementary new specialisms.

Donna joins with more than two decades of experience working across some of Scotland’s most respected legal practices. She arrives with a strong track record across all aspects of commercial property law.

In addition to her technical expertise, Donna’s approach aligns perfectly with the firm’s commitment to relationships and clarity over the transactional models that dominate much of the legal sector.

She said: “The ethos at Matheson Lawson immediately resonated with me. From the moment I spoke to Maureen and Victoria, I knew this was an opportunity I wouldn't get again - a chance to shape something meaningful, modern and people-focused from the outset.

“Clients increasingly expect legal services that are agile, personal, and rooted in real understanding. That’s exactly what we’re offering – commercial property expertise delivered in a way that anticipates challenges and protects clients not just today, but into the future.”

A Glasgow native, the 45-year-old mother-of-one took an unconventional route to qualification following a degree in history, earning her law degree while working full-time in legal support roles. She has developed a specialty in working with SMEs, landlords, developers and businesses with diverse property portfolios.

Her appointment marks a clear response to the growing number of clients approaching Matheson Lawson for commercial property advice - an area that, until now, the firm had only serviced on an ad hoc basis while focusing on its existing core services.

Victoria Lawson, Co-Founder and Director said: “We always knew there would be appetite to grow our services beyond residential and private client work – but the speed and volume of enquiries in commercial property surprised us.

“Bringing Donna on board was a natural decision. She’s not only deeply experienced and technically excellent, but also shares our commitment to service, communication, and putting people first.”

The appointment also marks a personal reunion, with Donna and Victoria, having both known each other since they were just two years old. Growing up on the same street in the west of Glasgow, the pair went on to attend the same schools and later crossed paths professionally before reuniting at Matheson Lawson.

Based on Bothwell Street in Glasgow city centre, the firm has grown steadily since its formation, attracting an initial team of five from previous roles and quickly securing a strong client base.

Launched in March 2025, Matheson Lawson has pledged to provide clients with greater clarity, communication, and accessibility from their legal professionals. Its founders, who met more than 20 years ago, believe their client-first approach will resonate strongly, setting them apart in the crowded legal landscape.

3 . Contributed L to R Abigail Meek, Maureen Matheson, Donna Carson, Victoria Lawson Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed L to R Maureen Matheson, Donna Carson, Victoria Lawson Photo: Submitted Photo Sales