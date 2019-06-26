Greggs is now available on Just Eat in Glasgow

Here’s some good news for Glaswegian Greggs lovers: you’ll now be able to order your favourite pastries and treats from the bakery chain using Just Eat.

The Gordon Street, Victoria Road and Dumbarton Road branches have come together to offer the delivery service.

Will you be getting Greggs goodies delivered to your doorstep? (Photo: Shutterstock)

Available for delivery

It’s like ordering anything else: head onto Just Eat, pop in your postcode and select Greggs.

On offer is everything you’d hope to find, such as sausage rolls (both vegan and regular), steak bakes, toasties, cold sandwiches and drinks like teas, coffees and Greggs raspberry lemonade.

For a limited time there’s no minimum spend, meaning you can order one sausage roll to your door, or 20, for no extra cost.

The reviews

The reviews for the different branches have been pouring in, with customers amazed that Greggs actually delivers.

One wrote: “Bang on time food was hot and cakes in separate bags. Will defo order again.”

Another said: “Arrived 1 min before estimated delivery time, all food was there that I had ordered and the sausage roll was still nice and hot :)”

“Food arrived warm which was fantastic! Delivery time was extended but got delivered at original delivery time,” said another.

Where else is Greggs available for delivery?

For now, Greggs is available on Just Eat for Glasgow, London and Newcastle.

It’s also available on Deliveroo in London, Birmingham, Bristol and Newcastle.