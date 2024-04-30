Greenock eyes new cruise ship record as visitor centre and George Wyllie museum boost numbers

Peel Ports, owner of Greenock Ocean Terminal, has become the second major port operator in as many weeks to predict a bumper cruise season.

The terminal facility and the River Clyde will welcome 79 cruise liners, carrying up to 115,000 passengers throughout 2024, with early bookings for 2025 already heading towards a new record for the port. Bosses said the level of anticipated visits showed that Greenock’s £20 million state-of-the-art visitor centre was already providing a return on investment. Launched last August, the facility has led to the creation of more than 70 jobs.

The dedicated visitor centre features a museum paying tribute to the renowned late artist George Wyllie, a restaurant and roof terrace, as well as a purpose-built arrivals and departures hall.

The cruise port welcomed its first big vessel of the season last Friday, with the Regal Princess, capable of carrying 3,560 passengers, visiting the town. Ships arriving at the port across the year will weigh a combined 500,000 tonnes and collectively span more than 16,000 metres.

Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport, said: “We’re looking forward to another busy cruise season at Greenock Ocean Terminal, the first since our new visitor centre was launched. The impressive centre is not only a superb facility for cruise passengers, but it also enhances our ability to attract these fantastic vessels to Inverclyde from all over the world, which has a positive impact on local businesses and Scotland’s broader economy.”

The cruise numbers for 2024 build upon the success of 2023 which saw the terminal’s busiest year since records began, welcoming 91 vessels. Located on the Firth of Clyde, the west-facing freight port has been at the heart of Scotland’s shipping industry since 1876, with its container terminal officially opening in 1969.

Among the cruise vessels visiting Greenock this year is Cunard’s new Queen Anne, a 322-metre ship which is due to arrive into the port on June 1 during its maiden voyage.

Forth Ports recently said that more than 235,000 passengers were expected to visit Edinburgh, Fife and Dundee during the course of 2024 thanks to a record-breaking cruise ship season.

Kicking off this season’s activities, Forth Ports’ Capital Cruising business said a record 161 cruise visits had been booked in for 2024, calling across Scotland’s east coast ports. It marks further strong growth for the cruise operation, which welcomed 149 vessels in 2023, involving ships sailing directly into the Port of Leith, Rosyth and Dundee’s cruise berth as well as deep water anchorages in the River Forth for Newhaven and South Queensferry.

The cruise season in Scotland traditionally runs between April and October bringing thousands of passengers who visit the attractions of Scotland including its capital city. Edinburgh is viewed by the cruise market as a “marquee” cruise destination with iconic attractions, events, heritage and culture.

