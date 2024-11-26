Green light to create ‘exemplar’ Edinburgh office complex spanning 200,000 square feet

“With the lack of supply of high-quality offices in Edinburgh looking set to continue there is much confidence around the project” – Craig McDonald, Ardstone Capital

Councillors have given the green light to revamp one of Edinburgh’s largest office buildings and create a “best-in-class” development.

Located at the top of Leith Walk, opposite the St James Quarter, Calton Square provides almost 200,000 square feet of office accommodation, with a number of roof terraces, and a “striking” internal atrium that developers say has the potential to act as an auditorium suitable for a number of event types. The building is currently home to investment manager Baillie Gifford, which is moving to the new £350 million Haymarket Edinburgh development in a previously announced relocation of its HQ.

Promoted by Ardstone Capital on behalf of Manova Partners, asset manager to the building’s owner, the vision for the “repositioned” Calton Square is to create a “best-in-class office building comparable to the best in Europe”. Fronting onto Leith Street, the building will retain the existing structure and will re-use existing materials on site where possible.

Craig McDonald, principal and managing director of Ardstone Capital UK, acting as development manager on behalf of the owner and its advisory team, said: “The granting of consent, subject to conditions, has been a successful collaboration between the client, design team, City of Edinburgh Council and other stakeholder groups that have been very gracious with their time and support.

“With the lack of supply of high-quality offices in Edinburgh looking set to continue there is much confidence around the project. Aiming to deliver the highest environmental performance standards and the lowest possible carbon footprint, we expect to deliver an exemplar office building, which will serve the occupiers, investors and the Edinburgh community well into the future.”

He added: “Calton Square will address demand for top quality office space in the capital, while making an important contribution to the city, and we look to continue engaging with the council and local community as we turn our vision for the site into a reality.”

