Green light given for more than 100 family homes in historic South Lanarkshire town

The firm, which has received planning permission from the local council, will create a total of 105 two, three, four and five bedroom luxury homes as part of the next stage of the approved East Overton masterplan.

It follows on from the current phase of 37 homes which has seen “exceptional demand”, with all homes now reserved, the firm noted.

As part of its application, Bancon has permission to install a community park which will include a multi-use games area, skatepark, outdoor gym and play area, as well as seating within a landscaped setting.

The development is set to benefit from electric vehicle charging points, “decorative pedestrian gates” and the installation of defibrillators at selected locations.

Allan Clow, managing director of Bancon Homes, said: “We are proud to contribute to the local area with the inclusion of a community park as part of the next phases of this stunning development. We hope that this will become a fantastic community space which everyone can enjoy.”

Bancon Homes is privately owned and is part of the wider Bancon Group. The company is headquartered in Banchory, Aberdeenshire and has been building homes in the north-east of Scotland for more than 40 years, while expanding into other parts of the country. It is one of the region’s major housebuilders and in addition to Strathaven currently has developments in Aberdeen, Mintlaw and Banchory.

