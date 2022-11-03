Orchard Park, at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire, will provide space totalling 353,000 square feet across five buildings. After receiving planning permission, Glasgow-based Tulchan Developments and its partner, logistics specialist Lumonics Developments, are working towards being on site next year. Units will range in size from 42,500 sq ft to 122,500 sq ft, each with a dedicated secure yard, and offer occupiers a “high specification”.

Tulchan director Gavin Robertson said: “Logistics and distribution occupier demand remains strong and we are confident that the location and quality of product at Orchard Park will attract occupiers to allow a start of works on site going into 2023.”

Offering more than three million sq ft of production and logistics facilities, Eurocentral is the established location in the Central Belt for many national and local occupiers. It is located 11 miles to the east of Glasgow and some 31 miles west of Edinburgh with a dedicated interchange on the M8 motorway. Occupiers currently include DPD, BrewDog, Morrisons and Warburtons.

An aerial view showing where the new Orchard Park development will be located at Eurocentral in North Lanarkshire.

Property firms Colliers and Montagu Evans are joint letting agents for Tulchan and Lumonics at Orchard Park.

Iain Davidson, director, industrial and logistics at Colliers, said: “Obtaining planning consent is a major milestone for Orchard Park. The development has been carefully considered to ensure it will appeal to as wide an occupier audience as possible. Given the shortage of industrial property availability, we expect Orchard Park to be well received by the occupier market and indeed are already in discussions with several potential tenants.”

Bryce Stewart, a partner at Montagu Evans, added: “The development will deliver much needed stock in a range of unit sizes to market-leading specifications. North Lanarkshire is one of Scotland’s fastest growing economies, its transport links are first rate and set for further improvement and this is an important step forward in the growth of Scotland’s principal logistics park, which is currently 100 per cent let.”