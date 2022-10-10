Green light for 167 new homes starting from £232,000 in popular Glasgow suburb

The 17-acre site located just off Daffodil Place, Robroyston, was acquired by housebuilder Avant Homes earlier this year and the plans have now been given the green light by the council.

Branded Darach Fields, the new development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and feature a dozen of Avant Homes’ house types.

Initial groundworks at the development have now commenced with the show homes to follow in March next year. The first homes are set to be ready for occupation in spring 2023, with prices starting from around £232,000 for a two-bedroom property.

Plans approved: Avant Homes is set to deliver a £57m, 167-home development in Robroyston, Glasgow (CGI of representative street scene).

As well as providing the new-build homes, Stirling-based Avant Homes will contribute almost £1.7m to community growth.

Avant Homes Scotland area director Iain Innes said: “Over the past decade, Robroyston has seen extensive development to transform the area, which has led to increased demand for high-quality, new-build housing.

“We’re pleased that we have moved our plans forward to continue the development of the town and look forward to launching our new homes in due course.”

The new development is situated four miles from Glasgow city centre, on the doorstep of Robroyston Park.

Avant Homes Scotland is part of the Avant Homes group. It currently has 57 developments across its five operating regions, seven of which are under construction in Scotland ranging from Stewarton to Dundee.