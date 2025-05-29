Grangemouth boost as chemicals maker uses grant to create 38 jobs

“Grangemouth is an important strategic location for Syngenta, and we are keen to further invest into new facilities at the site” – Pete Waddington, head of UK manufacturing

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A specialty chemicals maker and agricultural life sciences company based in Grangemouth is to create 38 jobs as it expands production.

Syngenta has been awarded £2.2 million from Scottish Enterprise towards the £14.7m growth project, which will also safeguard 14 existing roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm, which employs more than 370 people at its Grangemouth facility, specialises in crop protection and seed breeding for the agriculture sector. Its site expansion will create a dedicated manufacturing facility for its Seedcare product range, which helps growers safeguard high-value seeds against disease, pests and other environmental stresses.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes visiting chemical manufacturer Syngenta Grangemouth. Picture: Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

The project and investment were secured for Scotland following competition with other international locations. The grant was announced during a visit to the company by Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, joined by Scottish Enterprise managing director for innovation and investment, Jane Martin.

The news is also a boost for a town that has been hit by plant closures and job losses of late. Syngenta is part of the so-called Grangemouth cluster - a concentration of industry and infrastructure, spanning sectors such as fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, logistics and general manufacturing.

Pete Waddington, head of UK manufacturing at Syngenta, said: “Grangemouth is an important strategic location for Syngenta, and we are keen to further invest into new facilities at the site. The specialty chemical cluster is also an asset for Scotland with a skilled workforce, strong logistics position, and proven track record of delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forbes said: “Syngenta’s expansion at Grangemouth is great news and I am grateful to the company for its significant contribution to the Grangemouth Future Industry Board.

“I am proud of the investment we are able to make through Scottish Enterprise, as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to shaping a sustainable future for the chemicals sector.”

Martin added: “This latest project from Syngenta is a fantastic example of the type of ambitious, world-leading specialty chemicals innovation we want to see happening here at Grangemouth.