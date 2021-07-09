Graham + Sibbald sets up carbon and sustainability unit

From left to right - Brogan Grier, Neil MacFarlane, Kerri McGuire, Calum Campbell, Pamela Mathieson, Andrew Daly, Tom Meney and Daniel Little. Picture: Stewart Attwood

Graham + Sibbald has taken on Tom Meney and Pamela Mathieson to lead the new venture which will focus on energy efficiency alongside environmental and compliance services.

The company also says that the new team will help clients manage and adapt to climate change.

Tom Meney joins as head of carbon and sustainability and will lead the development of this new service provision within Graham + Sibbald.

Pamela Mathieson joins the business as an associate within the carbon and sustainability department.

Graham + Sibbald managing partner, Calum Campbell, said, “We are ever conscious of our carbon footprint and have implemented a number of environmentally friendly processes within the business in recent years.

“Our new Carbon + Sustainability department is a big step in the right direction for both us and our clients, as we look to provide a friendly service alongside national reach and local expertise.

“We understand how complex this specialist sector can be and are able to provide the necessary support and advice to achieve long-term results. I’m pleased to welcome both Tom and Pamela and very much look forward to establishing this new department over the coming months and years.”

The new department will offer a range of services including planning and technical services advice to analysis of carbon emissions.

In addition to Tom and Pamela, the new carbon and sustainability department will feature a number of existing Graham + Sibbald team members from across a variety of key services, including petroleum and roadside, architectural services, building surveying and planning.