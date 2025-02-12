Grab the opportunity: why investing in the next generation of workforce matters

Industry says the Heat in Buildings Bill will unlock green jobs, economic growth, and future opportunities for young people

The Existing Homes Alliance (EHA), a coalition of housing, environmental, fuel poverty, consumer, and industry organisations, is calling for immediate action to stimulate investment in Scotland’s future workforce by introducing the Heat in Buildings Bill. The Alliance highlights that the Bill has already faced delays, and unless it is introduced in the next few weeks, it will struggle to be passed before the end of this parliamentary session. This could result in a significant missed opportunity to support new jobs, apprenticeships, and training, as well as stimulate investment in new technologies.

The Heat in Buildings Bill is set to outline the standards for how Scotland will meet its climate goals by transitioning to low carbon heating systems, improving energy efficiency, and reducing carbon emissions from homes.

With each day of delay, the Scottish Government risks losing important economic opportunities that not only help meet Scotland’s net-zero goals but also maximise job and training across the country, according to the Alliance.

Gillian Campbell, Co-director of the Existing Homes Alliance (EHA), said: “A Heat in Buildings Bill will give confidence to industry and kickstart investment in jobs and skills, providing exciting opportunities for our young people and investing in communities across Scotland. We have the opportunity to position Scotland as a leader and innovator, but unless industry gets clarity soon, that leadership position will fade, and the investment will go elsewhere – with Scotland’s young people missing out.”

Analysis by the Scottish Government estimates that the shift to low-carbon heating will lead to the creation of around 16,400 jobs by 2030. These roles will span a wide range of sectors, from manufacturing and installation to design and consultancy, all of which will require a skilled workforce. However, this future can only be realised with the right investments in people, skills, and training, which depend on the policy certainty that would come from robust legislation.

James Chaplen, Head of Product Marketing and Communications at Mitsubishi Electric, said: “There is a strong desire by households to decarbonise their heating. And there are over-whelming economic growth and investment opportunities for renewable heating in Scotland. For this to be achieved, industry needs certainty. With certainty of policy and direction from government, industry can be given the confidence it needs. As the largest manufacturer of heat pumps in the UK, operating from a factory in Scotland, certainty will encourage businesses to invest and innovate at a more rapid rate and show the dynamism that exists for growth.”

The transition to sustainable technologies includes the shift to energy-efficient buildings and renewable heating systems and presents a unique opportunity to create thousands of new jobs.

David Cowdrey, Acting Chief Executive of The MCS Foundation, said: “MCS data shows that Scotland has long been a UK leader for the installation of renewable technology in homes. But to meet climate goals, the rate of installation of heat pumps must be massively accelerated, and we need the Heat in Buildings Bill to provide the certainty to make that happen.”