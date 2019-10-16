Gourmet Glasgow kebab chain swoops on TGI Fridays marketing chief

Glasgow-headquartered German Doner Kebab (GDK) has swooped on a chief marketing officer with more than 20 years’ food industry experience to spearhead its ambitious growth plans.

The appointment of Murray Willows, who joins from TGI Fridays International, comes after more than 700 franchises have already signed up to the food chain’s global project.

Willows' previous roles include senior positions at Yum Brands, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains. Picture: Contributed

During his time at the American diner group, Willows was responsible for marketing, food and beverage development, and restaurant design across 52 global markets.

GDK, part of the Hero Brands group owned by the Sarwar family, is rolling out aggressively across Europe, the Middle East and the US, with plans to open 100 stores in Saudi Arabia over the next ten years.

GDK boss Imran Sayeed said: “[Willows] joins GDK as we continue to embark on significant growth throughout the globe and his guidance and expertise during this period will prove invaluable.

“Murray boasts an extensive resume, having worked for some of the biggest brands in the industry and that experience will be crucial as we continue our mission of bringing the German Doner Kebab experience to more consumers throughout the globe.”

Willows' previous roles include senior positions at Yum Brands, the owner of the KFC and Pizza Hut chains.

He said: “I am very excited to be joining GDK as it continues its expansion across the UK and throughout Europe, the Middle East and North America. I see this an amazing opportunity to lead the drive and further strengthen and accelerate GDK’s development as a worldwide brand.”



READ MORE: Gourmet kebab chain dishes up three new stores