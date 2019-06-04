Good Call social enterprise launches in Dundee

A social enterprise aiming to secure better telecommunications services for charities while returning profits to the third sector has been launched in Dundee.

Good Call, which claims to be Scotland’s first dedicated mobile social enterprise, hopes to improve phone services at charitable groups and pledges to return profits to customers in the form of lower line rental, better equipment and direct payment.

The community interest company’s longterm goal is to generate direct social impact by recruiting staff from disadvantaged or marginalised group and providing “supplier training” to charities.

Colin Loveday, who set up the enterprise following a collaboration with outreach service Cyrenians, is also the founder of mobile technology business 4G Scotland and represents Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce as a director on the board of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

He said: “Our work with Cyrenians revealed that, even with good referrals, charities worry about dealing with commercial companies and don’t have the resources or knowledge to secure the best deals.

“By removing the buying process friction point, we can return hundreds of thousands of pounds back into the charitable sector, while allowing charities to focus on their key objectives, carrying out the work that is so important to them.”