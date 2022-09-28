Golfing success for ABN at 2022 DF Communications Business Golf League

Champions: From left Duncan Leaper, Stephen Burt and Scottish golfer Alan Tait

Stephen Burt and Duncan Leaper, who represented ABN – an offline and offline business networking and events organisation – claimed the top prize on the day in the Texas scramble format over the famous Balmedie course. The event also raised £520 for Cash For Kids, a charity that helps disadvantaged children and young people.

The 10th annual event, which has been on hold for the past two years due to Covid-19, was organised by the award-winning mobile phone and communications specialist to small, medium and large businesses.

Other companies to make it to the final were Intermoor, AJT Engineering, Stuart Thom Wealth, David Jack Associations, Bruhan IT, Bon Accord Kitchens, Fintech Recruitment Solutions, Trump International and North Star Shipping.

Alan Tait, Scottish golf professional and a former European Tour player, was the special guest on the day. Alan is a media commentator and golf leisure and hospitality expert.

ABN won with a score of 64.15, ahead of Bruhan IT who finished on 65.45. Fintech Recruitment Solutions finished in third place with 68.45. The nearest the pin competition winners were Duncan Leaper and Craig Mackenzie, of Fintech.

Craig Forsyth, sales director at DF Communications, said: “This year’s golf league was fantastic - it was great to be back. It was tremendous to see a host of local companies take part in what has been a fun-filled, competitive league. There’s no better way to network!

“Congratulations go to ABN, who played very well to secure the title. It was great to have Alan Tait join us on the big day. He has a wealth of knowledge, and we all enjoyed his talk. The venue – from the food to the course – was also simply outstanding!”