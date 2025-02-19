Golden Charter expands leadership team with five senior appointments

Golden Charter, one of the UK’s leading funeral plan providers, has strengthened its leadership team with five key senior appointments in a move that signifies the company’s continued growth strategy and commitment to transformation.

Building on the Executive level appointments made in the last year, Zoë Atkinson has been named Head of Brand, Donald Hughes as Head of Experience Design, Mike Jones as Head of Sales, Paula Potter as Head of Customer Trust, and Rory Gallagher as Head of Customer Service.

The announcement comes during a milestone period for Golden Charter, which has officially relocated to its new headquarters on Bothwell Street, in the heart of Glasgow’s business district. The move brings together the majority of the company’s 200 employees under one roof, reinforcing its commitment to collaboration and growth. It also reflects the strength of the funeral plan market, driven by rising consumer demand for pre-paid options to secure costs, alleviate the financial burden and provide peace of mind for family members.

Paula Potter has been appointed Head of Customer Trust to oversee all first-line compliance activities for sales and customer operations. Paula will work alongside Rory Gallagher in his role as Head of Customer Service, where he will be responsible for delivering best in class customer experience at all stages of the consumer journey. Head of Sales Mike Jones will oversee all aspects of sales for Golden Charter, including direct sales through the contact centre and those made through funeral directors themselves. Mike will work alongside Donald Hughes, Golden Charter’s new Head of Experience Design. Donald brings with him over 20 years of experience in marketing, digital change, transformation, and product management. He has successfully led initiatives in his previous roles at Scottish Widows, SSE, and Sainsbury's Bank.

Zoë Atkinson, in her newly created role as Head of Brand, will play a key role in shaping and evolving the Golden Charter brand. Zoë has over 15 years of brand marketing experience across a number of sectors, including financial services and the drinks industry. Zoë has previously held senior brand positions at M&G plc, Lloyds Banking Group, the Royal Bank of Scotland and C&C Group.

Mark Huggins, CEO of Golden Charter, said, “The expansion of our senior leadership team signifies a time of transformation within Golden Charter. We’re currently embarking on an ambitious growth strategy and their expertise and passion will undoubtedly fuel our commitment to modernising and meeting the needs of consumers in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“I am thrilled to welcome Zoë and Donald to the Golden Charter family and want to congratulate Paula, Mike and Rory on their new roles. I look forward to an exciting year ahead as we continue to deliver on our new strategy focusing on growth and transformation.”