Gold star for Peterhead care home

The inspector found 'significant strengths in aspects of the care provided and how these supported positive outcomes for people' and that 'each unit or wing had its own dedicated staff group.

This meant that staff got to know the care and support needs of the people in that wing’. People spoken with by the inspectors commented: “Staff are lovely, I feel safe and well cared for" and that you could “not get better carers, they know exactly what I like.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Lauder, Care Home Manager, is, rightly, incredibly proud of her team and had this to say about the report: "I am honestly just so chuffed! The team here have been amazing throughout Covid, and I could not be prouder of them and happier for our residents. We really do feel like a family, and we care so much about our residents and what we can do to make them even happier and more settled.

"The last two years have really been, super hard but I have been absolutely blown away by the dedication that the staff have shown. The girls are always coming up with new ways to do things and even took some of the residents to see Elvis live in Vegas - through the power of the internet - which was just fabulous!

"Having younger staff members coming into the home has been great - they really understand how we can use the tech we were given during Covid to improve things like exercise classes, for our residents!"

Chair of the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board (IJB), Rhona Atkinson, congratulated Jennifer and the team: “This is a really great inspection report and I congratulate Jennifer and her team for doing so well. The inspectors have clearly picked up on the enthusiasm and care that the staff demonstrate every day in the care they give residents.”