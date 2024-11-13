Located on Gifford's Main Street, the Goblin Ha' is an "iconic" local spot. Located on Gifford's Main Street, the Goblin Ha' is an "iconic" local spot.
Located on Gifford's Main Street, the Goblin Ha' is an "iconic" local spot. | Google Maps

Goblin Ha': Popular East Lothian bar and restaurant on the market after abrupt closure in September

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 13th Nov 2024, 11:42 GMT

After shutting abruptly in September, the Goblin Ha’ in Gifford has hit the market.

An “iconic” East Lothian bar and restaurant is on the market after unexpectedly closing its doors earlier this year.

Also a hotel, the Goblin Ha’ in Gifford abruptly shut in September despite only reopening in May.

Locals at the time called the closure a “great shame” but the property has now hit the market once again, with a leasehold price of £20,000 and an annual rent of £71,206.

Around a 45-minute drive from Edinburgh, the bar is named after the nearby ruin of Yester Castle with the only structure remaining being the Hobgoblin Hall, which is said to have been built by magic.

Gifford’s Goblin Ha’ sits on the village’s Main Street and in addition to its bar and restaurant it includes a beer garden, modern conservatory restaurant and function room, as well as seven en-suite letting rooms. The premises also benefits from generous staff accommodation.

A rental deposit of £15,000 is required and any interested parties should contact Cornerstone Business Agents through their website or via email at [email protected].

An eating area inside the Goblin Ha'.

1. Inside the Goblin Ha'

An eating area inside the Goblin Ha'. | Cornerstone Business Agents

Photo Sales
The bar inside the Goblin Ha' in Gifford

2. Goblin Ha' bar

The bar inside the Goblin Ha' in Gifford | Cornerstone Business Agents

Photo Sales
A different angle of the Goblin Ha' bar.

3. Another view of the bar

A different angle of the Goblin Ha' bar. | Cornerstone Business Agents

Photo Sales
Inside one of the guest rooms in Gifford's Goblin Ha'.

4. One of the Goblin Ha' Hotel's guest rooms

Inside one of the guest rooms in Gifford's Goblin Ha'. | Cornerstone Business Agents

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantHotelEast LothianProperty
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice