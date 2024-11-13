An “iconic” East Lothian bar and restaurant is on the market after unexpectedly closing its doors earlier this year.

Also a hotel, the Goblin Ha’ in Gifford abruptly shut in September despite only reopening in May.

Locals at the time called the closure a “great shame” but the property has now hit the market once again, with a leasehold price of £20,000 and an annual rent of £71,206.

Around a 45-minute drive from Edinburgh, the bar is named after the nearby ruin of Yester Castle with the only structure remaining being the Hobgoblin Hall, which is said to have been built by magic.

Gifford’s Goblin Ha’ sits on the village’s Main Street and in addition to its bar and restaurant it includes a beer garden, modern conservatory restaurant and function room, as well as seven en-suite letting rooms. The premises also benefits from generous staff accommodation.

A rental deposit of £15,000 is required and any interested parties should contact Cornerstone Business Agents through their website or via email at [email protected].

