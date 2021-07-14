Global sports brand to join retail line up at Livingston Designer Outlet

Puma will join more than 70 boutiques at the Livingston outlet mall, which opened in 2000.

Due to open next month, the sportswear retailer will join the Nike Factory Outlet, Adidas, North Face, Under Armour and New Balance, which are already trading at the West Lothian shopping and leisure facility.

The sports and lifestyle label will occupy more than 3,000 square feet in the outlet centre, which will be Puma’s only destination in Scotland and the brand’s only outlet store to open this year in the UK.

Livingston Designer Outlet is managed by Realm, the UK's specialist outlet operator.

Centre manager Karen Stewart said: “Our sportswear offer has always been hugely appealing to our loyal guests, so we are naturally delighted to welcome Puma to Livingston Designer Outlet.

“With fitness and wellbeing still massively at the forefront of our minds following the pandemic, more and more consumers are continuing to adopt a much more active lifestyle and are dressing accordingly.”

Ben Hughes, general manager of Puma UK and Ireland, added: “We are very excited to be joining Scotland’s largest outlet centre and entering the outlet market there for the first time at Livingston Designer Outlet.

“The outlet model has seen great success even throughout the past year and we know this will build upon our already thriving business whilst providing this new retail experience to our customers in Scotland.”

