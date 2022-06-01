Global Port Services' new renewables-focused arm fuelling job-creation

Global Port Services has announced the launch of a new division, which is spurring a major jobs boost and aiming to become one of the UK and Ireland’s leading providers of onshore and offshore wind turbine installation services.

By Emma Newlands
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:20 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Launched in response to recent and projected growth in UK renewables, Global Wind Projects – part of Inverness and Aberdeen-based energy sector service Global Energy Group – says it provides full scope crane and installation services to the renewables sector, has secured three major contracts for 2022, leading to the creation of 35 jobs, with the Scotland-based team set to double by the third quarter of this year.

General manager Ryan Burke said: “We will complement the... crane service offered by Global Crane Services (a fellow division of Global Port Services) to offer a complete installation and crane package for wind farm developers.”

The new venture provides full scope crane and installation services to the renewables sector. Picture: contributed.
IrelandAberdeenScotland
