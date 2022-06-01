Global Port Services' new renewables-focused arm fuelling job-creation

Launched in response to recent and projected growth in UK renewables, Global Wind Projects – part of Inverness and Aberdeen-based energy sector service Global Energy Group – says it provides full scope crane and installation services to the renewables sector, has secured three major contracts for 2022, leading to the creation of 35 jobs, with the Scotland-based team set to double by the third quarter of this year.
General manager Ryan Burke said: “We will complement the... crane service offered by Global Crane Services (a fellow division of Global Port Services) to offer a complete installation and crane package for wind farm developers.”