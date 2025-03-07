Global opportunities in the spotlight at Made in Scotland, Sold to the World Exporter Roadshow

Douglas Alexander speaks at the event | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

Trade minister Douglas Alexander spoke at the event

Exporters - and companies hoping to export - were provided with advice, inspiration and encouragement at the Made in Scotland, Sold to the World Exporter Roadshow event in Edinburgh.

Trade and exports are essential to economic growth, trade minister Douglas Alexander told the gathering: “In an increasingly complex global trading environment, it remains a priority for my department that businesses across Scotland and the United Kingdom have the support, the expertise and indeed the confidence to make the most of the opportunities that selling internationally brings.”

The minister highlighted figures showing that about 13,000 out of about 340,000 businesses in Scotland currently export. He said: “These 13,000 businesses are already selling over £30 billion worth of goods overseas, and the same again in services. Think of how much more revenue could be generated, investment attracted and jobs secured if we can help more Scottish businesses into the export business.”

He cited examples of successful Scottish exporters including Emergency One, the electric fire engine maker based in Cumnock; and satellite manufacturer AAC Clyde Space in Glasgow. “All of these innovative Scottish companies demonstrate the presence and potential of Scottish entrepreneurialism on the global stage. We want to support you - each and every business - in taking hold of the opportunities we sincerely believe are out there.

“Over the last ten years or so, our politics has all too often been about selling Scotland to the Scots. We need to change that, in the face of changing global challenges, and make sure we get back into the business of selling Scotland to the world.”

Alexander provided examples of business support including the government-funded Help to Grow management course; the Business Growth Service which is set to be launched this year; and UK Export Finance, which provides e services “so that businesses can get their export deals across the line”.

UK Export Academy, a Department of Business and Trade (DBT) service, has helped more than 10,000 businesses to sell internationally this financial year, according to Alexander.

Exporting provides many benefits beyond increasing sales, according to exporter turned UK Export Academy adviser Mark Burkett. He said: “It got me around the world. I have been to most continents. I was making money doing it. Also it exposed me to people I’d never have seen under normal circumstances.

“The world is becoming smaller. If you’ve got the right products, and you provide the right service to provide those products, it is a great way to earn a living. It broadens your mind as well, which can only be a good thing.”

Attendees heard insights from exporters based in Scotland. Poonam Gupta, chief executive and founder of Greenock-based PG Paper, said: “Understanding our customer and market is one of the key things. We operate in 60 different countries. Understanding how they do business there, how we reach them, and how we convince them that our company adds value to their supply chain has really helped us grow our business.

“We tend to do our research properly. Then we pick up the phone, speak to people and use video calls. Then our team will make a list of ten to 15 customers and go out there and meet them in person.”

Knowing the local rules is vital, according to Gupta, who said: “When you are exporting something, that particular country is importing it. So it is very important to understand what kind of paperwork needs to go with the shipment.”

The process can’t be rushed, she said: “In exports, I find the first three to six months is slow. You get to know your customer, you do your first couple of shipments. Once trust is earned, then it is mostly plain sailing after that.”

Jo Davidson, Stacey Dingwall, Carol Harvey, Gemma Connelly and Iseabail Mactaggart. Pic Sandy Young.JPG | Sandy Young/scottishphotographer.com

Richard Lochhead, Scottish Government minister for business, said that co-operation between the Scottish and UK governments helped exporters to build overseas sales: “We all have a contribution to make in helping our companies on their journey to fulfil their export potential.”

Referring to the fact that the Grand Theft Auto game series and the Harry Potter books were created in Scotland, Lochhead said: “We’ve got a great story to tell. We’ve got to stop being so modest as a country. We’ve got to be braver. We’ve got to be bolder. Get out there, tell people what you are doing. Tell them about your amazing products and services.

“There is huge goodwill for Scotland around the world. They trust us, they like us, so we’ve got to capitalise on that.”

Iseabail Mactaggart, deputy director of DBT, said that co-operation between agencies ensured that exporters and potential exporters were more likely to get useful advice: .“The collaborative approach ensures that, collectively, there is no wrong door. If a company comes in to DBT and finds that perhaps it’s not the right fit, we’ll make sure that we hand that on to colleagues elsewhere. We are all here to support companies’ export growth.”

She said DBT’s great.gov.uk website featured 8,000 live export opportunities. “Take your time, use the free resources that are out there, and build up your picture.”

The event was created by Insider Media with the DBT. Also on stage were Russell Peterson from Munro Vehicles; Federico Charosky of Quorum Cyber; James Varga from First Carbon Investments; Ian Stevenson of Cyacomb; Reuben Aitken and Gemma Connelly of SDI; Carol Harvey from UKEF; Stacey Dingwall from the FSB; and Jo Davidson of Edinburgh Chamber of Commerce.