Global legal and professional services firm Ince opens Glasgow base

Julian Clark, global senior partner at Ince, said the firm was embarking on ambitious growth plans in Scotland.

The firm has appointed commercial litigator Stefanie Johnston as partner to lead the new Scottish operation. She is said to possess more than 15 years’ experience working across UK jurisdictions and brings expertise in sectors including shipping, ports, energy and construction.

Johnston will focus on the strategic development of the Scottish operations while working closely with colleagues in other offices across complementary practices including corporate, maritime, energy and infrastructure and insurance.

Julian Clark, global senior partner at Ince, which has more than 700 staff, said: “As we embark on ambitious growth plans in Scotland, Stefanie’s impressive track record in building practices ideally positions her for this leadership role.

“With her expertise in ports, maritime and energy we can increase our focus on the services that we can offer clients in growing areas such as renewables and climate litigation.”

Chief executive Adrian Biles said: “We are always looking to improve and enhance our international offering and sector specialisms, and the addition of a dedicated Scotland office is another exciting step towards becoming a leading business advisory group. Stefanie will be a great asset in this next phase of our growth journey.”

Johnston added: “I am looking forward to building relationships with the company’s existing clients in Scotland, expanding our presence across the country, as well as working collaboratively across the various practice areas within Ince’s global network in order to bring shared value to clients in key industries.”

