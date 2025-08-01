Global leaders to gather for new Scottish festival on future of finance

Leading figures from some of the world’s biggest financial, tech and energy organisations are to gather in Scotland for a new festival focused on the future of finance.

More than 2,500 delegates are due to attend the inaugural Edinburgh Finance Festival, running from September 15 to 26, which is expected to bring a £1 million boost for the city’s economy.

The two-week programme includes Scottish Renewables’ Onshore Wind Conference, the FinTech Scotland Festival and the tenth Ethical Finance Global summit.

Talks and roundtables will focus on green finance, sustainable growth and the energy transition.

Hotels, restaurants and venues will also benefit as the festival underlines Edinburgh’s growing role as a global centre for ethical and sustainable finance.

Organisers the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) estimate that the event could generate around £1 million in gross value added (GVA) for the local economy as delegates stay, meet and spend in the capital.

GEFI works towards a fairer financial system for people and the planet, focusing on sustainability, tackling climate change and promoting social justice.

Omar Shaikh, managing director of the Global Ethical Finance Initiative, said: “Over the past 10 years Ethical Finance Global has grown from a single summit into a wider programme that tackles some of the biggest challenges facing finance today.

“This new expanded festival brings together leaders from across finance technology and energy to focus on climate change, social justice and economic uncertainty.

“Scotland’s role as a centre for responsible finance continues to strengthen, with this event providing a platform to share practical ideas and solutions.

“The festival highlights how finance can be a force for good by supporting a fairer economy and a greener future.

“It also offers a chance for experts and policymakers to come together and push for change at a time when global tensions and climate pressures are making the need for ethical finance more urgent than ever.”

Delegates will attend the Ethical Finance Global summit on September 17 at Edinburgh’s Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa.

The summit seeks to explore whether the mounting challenges that the sector faces will force a retreat, trigger a recalibration or revitalise the industry.

The agenda includes discussions on the impact of US tariff policies under Donald Trump, global economic uncertainty, and how finance can support a fair transition to a low-carbon future.

Additional sessions will cover policy and regulation and making the case for multilateralism.

Speakers include Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes, Chris Hayward, policy chairman at the City of London Corporation, Hans Stegeman, chief economist at Triodos Bank, and Secil Yildiz, executive vice president of the Development and Investment Bank of Türkiye.

Throughout the festival, there will be a series of in-depth, invitation-only workshops, alongside the SDG Hive at the University of Edinburgh Futures Institute.

The Hive will explore how finance can address global challenges, including regulatory frameworks and the feasibility of achieving net zero ambitions.

The Onshore Wind Conference takes place on September 16 and 17 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, with FinTech Scotland following on September 24.

Festival partners include the Scottish Government, Scottish Financial Enterprise, FinTech Scotland, and the Library of Mistakes.

There will also be other events from Aberdeen Investments, Christian Aid, City of London, the UK Department for Business & Trade, ICAS NatWest Group, Phoenix Group, Plan Vivo, and PRI.

The festival reinforces Scotland’s position as a global leader in finance, coinciding with significant anniversaries for the Chartered Banker Institute, the David Hume Institute, and Social Investment Scotland.

It will celebrate the past, present and future of the organisations, recognising their long-standing contributions to the sector and looking forward to their continued success.

Shona Matthews, head of regulation and policy at the Chartered Banker Institute, said: “We are delighted to see this inaugural Edinburgh Finance Festival take place in the city we call home.

“This year, as our institute celebrates 150 years of championing ethical and professional banking, this exciting new event reflects the values we have upheld for over a century and a half.

“It is a global gathering that offers our members and supporters a unique chance to connect with other thought leaders, explore cutting-edge ideas, and help shape a more responsible and inclusive financial system.”

Sandy Begbie, chief executive of Scottish Financial Enterprise, said: “Scotland has a rich heritage in financial services stretching back more than 300 years.

“It’s fitting that our finance festival is being held in Edinburgh, where much of our financial services history was made.