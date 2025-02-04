Global leader in food processing solutions, JBT Marel, names Ace Aquatec as preferred supplier of fish stunning solutions

JBT Marel, a global leader in food processing solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Ace Aquatec, a global pioneer of in-water electric fish stunning systems.

The partnership highlights a shared commitment to driving positive change in fish slaughter, handling, and processing globally through innovation, efficiency, sustainability, and welfare. Together, JBT Marel and Ace Aquatec will be able to offer customers a seamless product line for the entire seafood value chain covering harvesting and processing solutions with data insights software.

Ace Aquatec’s award-winning Humane Stunner Universal (A-HSU®) ensures humane, welfare-first stunning that avoids stress at harvest which can impact quality. The A-HSU® stuns fish insensible in a controlled, in-water environment in less than one second. The multi-award-winning system complements JBT Marel’s comprehensive fish processing portfolio, underlining the commitment of both companies to creating a sustainable fish industry.

Fish processors will benefit from the integration of solutions of both portfolios with improved processing results, lowered production costs, higher profits, and full traceability of the production process. With growing demand for higher welfare food - 85% of UK consumers believe that farmed fish should be awarded higher welfare protection - the JBT Marel and Ace Aquatec partnership means consumers, too, can be confident their purchasing choices are supporting responsible practices and enjoy fish with better welfare credentials and a reduced environmental footprint.

Left to right: Diego Lages, JBT Marel Director Sales and Marketing of Fish, Nathan Pyne-Carter, Ace Aquatec CEO, Skuli Sigurdsson, JBT Marel Vice President of Fish, Tara McGregor-Woodhams, Ace Aquatec Chief Sales and Marketing Officer

Commenting on the new partnership, Skuli Sigurdsson, Vice President of Fish, JBT Marel said: “Our strategic partnership with Ace Aquatec strengthens our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and improving fish welfare. By combining our expertise in food processing with Ace Aquatec’s stunning technology, we can deliver a comprehensive, humane, and efficient solution that enhances seafood processing and meets the demands of clients and consumers alike.

This collaboration bridges a key gap in the processing line. Together, we can drive positive change, offering customers cost-effective, sustainable solutions while delivering high-quality seafood with a focus on ethics and care.”

Nathan Pyne-Carter, CEO of Ace Aquatec added: “Kicking off 2025 as strategic partner with a global company like JBT Marel is a great boost for everyone at Ace Aquatec, and for those striving to improve fish welfare standards globally.

