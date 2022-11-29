Global energy conferences to bring thousands of delegates and economic boost to Edinburgh

Edinburgh is set for an economic boost next year after two global energy conferences were secured for the city.

The Edinburgh International Conference Centre (EICC) is poised to host the InterPore2023 and Hydro 2023 events. Thousands of delegates will attend the conferences, contributing millions of pounds in economic benefit to the city and region. Together with another recently won conference, the International Spinal Cord Society Annual Scientific Meeting, the three conferences are forecast to bring an economic benefit of around £6 million.

Taking place in May, InterPore2023 will bring together scientists and engineers from around the world with the aim of spreading knowledge and exchanging ideas. The 2023 conference will have a special focus on energy transition.

Karolin Weber, InterPore executive officer, said: “Transitioning to zero-carbon energy sources is the biggest and most difficult global challenge to mankind, and efforts in this area must intensify in order to have the desired effect on lowering carbon dioxide emissions. With a focus on energy transition, InterPore2023 in Edinburgh will feature a plenary lecture with a leading expert in energy transition, and forums which will facilitate discussion and action amongst delegates regarding the latest urgent research needs in this area.”

Later in the year, Hydro 2023, hosted by Aqua-Media International, will focus on all technical, environmental and economic aspects of hydropower development worldwide, as well as hybrid renewable energy systems, water storage and climate issues. Meanwhile, the International Spinal Cord Society Annual Scientific Meeting, which took place in Vancouver, Canada last year, is due to take place at the EICC in October.

Marshall Dallas, the EICC’s chief executive, said: “We’re proud to be chosen as the venue which will host these significant global discussions - and together with some of the UK and international conference wins which we announced earlier in the year, we are now looking at a return to pre-pandemic activity at the venue next year, which is encouraging for our team and our city partners.”

In April, the EICC strengthened its sales team with a number of appointments in line with an uptick in operating activity. The venue opened its doors in 1995 and has since hosted more than 3,500 events.