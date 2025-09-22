Glencadam Distillery welcomes new leadership ahead of landmark visitor centre launch

L-R Lauren Oliver, deputy brand home manager and Michael van der Veen, brand home manager

Glencadam Distillery has appointed Michael van der Veen as brand home manager and Lauren Oliver as deputy brand home manager to enhance the future offering at the new state-of-the-art visitor centre, as anticipation builds for the unveiling this autumn.

Both Michael and Lauren bring with them a wealth of experience in the whisky industry and will play a pivotal role in shaping an unforgettable experience at the Brechin destination, set to open in the distillery’s bicentenary year.

Michael, who holds a SVQ Diploma in Single Malt Whisky (EWA) and WSET Level 3 Award in Wines, has over 25 years of experience within the hospitality sector. He joins Glencadam from the Kingsbarns and Darnley’s Distilleries where he was the visitor experience manager, curating educational and engaging experiences. The Netherlands-native also previously held food and beverage and customer experience roles at prestigious private members clubs Skibo Castle and The Eden Club, as well as the five-star Links House at Royal Dornoch.

Michael van der Veen, brand home manager, said: “I love working in whisky and Glencadam Distillery’s values resonate deeply, with a true appreciation for the rich history, heritage and craftsmanship behind the brand.

“As part of an independently owned business, this role gives me the opportunity to help shape a truly immersive, memorable experience here in the Highlands as we let visitors into the heart of what makes Glencadam truly special with 200 years of stories, substance and soul to uncover.”

Lauren, who holds a GCD in Distilling & Brewing from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling, has over a decade of experience in the whisky sector working in distilleries across the Highlands and Speyside regions. Joining from her role as visitor experience manager at Arbikie Highland Estate Distillery, Lauren is perfectly suited to bring Glencadam’s story alive.

Lauren Oliver, deputy brand home manager, added: "Having spent over a decade immersed in the world of Scotch, I’ve developed not just a deep technical knowledge, but an ever-growing passion for sharing the story of the 'water of life'.

“Being part of the team at Glencadam at such a monumental time as the distillery celebrates 200 years of whisky-making heritage is a fantastic opportunity – one I’m proud to be part of. It’s an exciting chapter for the whisky community but also the entire Angus community as we prepare to open up the world of Glencadam.”

With the visitor centre due to open to the public in late autumn, these appointments mark a key milestone in the project’s journey. The opening is also expected to bring a welcome boost to the Angus economy, generating fresh opportunities and investment in the local area.

The development of the new visitor centre comes at a momentous time for Glencadam as the distillery celebrates its 200th anniversary. Dating back to 1825, Glencadam is one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries, steeped in history, heritage and tradition, handcrafting single malt Scotch whisky in a process that’s remained unchanged for two centuries.