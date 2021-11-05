Glasgow's Weir Group snaps up Canadian mining tech business in multi-million deal

Motion Metrics is behind innovative artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D-based technologies used in mines worldwide. Its systems help mining businesses increase safety, efficiency and sustainability of their operations, Weir said.

As part of the agreement, Motion Metrics’ Vancouver headquarters will become the Scottish group’s global centre for excellence in AI and “Machine Vision” technology.

Bosses said Motion Metrics’ applications were “highly complementary” to Weir’s product portfolio.

In 2021, Motion Metrics generated revenues of £9m and was “modestly profitable”, Weir noted.

Up to a further £59m will be payable in cash by Weir at the end of 2024, depending on revenue and profit performance. Over the next two years integration costs are expected to total £3m.

Jon Stanton, Weir Group chief executive, said: “The combination of Weir and Motion Metrics will be extremely powerful and reflects our ambition to play a leading role in mining’s technology transformation.

“Motion Metrics not only provides access to innovative and highly relevant technology that will accelerate growth in our Esco division, but it also brings world-class expertise in AI, rugged 3D Machine Vision technology and data science that is applicable across the group.

“This acquisition is fully aligned with our strategy and our commitment to grow ahead of our markets, expand our margins and significantly reduce our customers’ environmental footprint.”

Motion Metrics will become part of Weir’s Esco division. Esco was acquired in July 2018 and the business has been integrated into the group over the past three years.

Motion Metrics founder Shahram Tafazoli added: “Motion Metrics was established to harness the power of AI and Machine Vision to help the global mining industry make its essential transition to safer, more productive and sustainable operations.

“Having proven our technology and grown rapidly over recent years, the time is right for us to accelerate our development as part of the Weir Group, which brings access to every major mining region in the world, from pit to plant.”

Founded in 1999, Motion Metrics has additional offices in Chile, Australia, Brazil, Russia and South Africa.

